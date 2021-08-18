BREAKINGUS Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned of an injury update for an Eagles’ player who was shining during training camp. Tyree Jackson suffered a fractured bone in his back after going down hard during Tuesday’s practice.

It’s typically an 8-10 weeks recovery that does not require surgery.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen says the quarterback-turned-tight end was having an eye-opening training camp.

