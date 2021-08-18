PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned of an injury update for an Eagles’ player who was shining during training camp. Tyree Jackson suffered a fractured bone in his back after going down hard during Tuesday’s practice.
It’s typically an 8-10 weeks recovery that does not require surgery.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials Provide Update On Anti-Violence Efforts Underway Citywide
CBS3’s Pat Gallen says the quarterback-turned-tight end was having an eye-opening training camp.
MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head By Stray Gunfire At Jerome Brown Playground In Tioga, Philadelphia Police Say
Injury update on Tyree Jackson.
Fractured bone in his back. Non-surgical injury. Typically an 8-10 week recovery.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Widespread Downpours Likely Across Region With Marginal Risk Of Severe Weather
He went down hard in practice yesterday. The QB-turned-TE was having an eye-opening camp.
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 18, 2021
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.