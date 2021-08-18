ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Airshow has returned to the Jersey Shore. Following a year off due to COVID-19, it was great to see the planes gracing the shoreline with their aerial antics.

Atlantic City is alive again. The Airshow just wrapped up, but it was quite the day. The entire beach was packed to check out the air acts and some people decided to stay behind and take in the sun.

The sound of crashing waves and seagulls was replaced by planes going back. The Atlantic City Airshow was back in business on Wednesday.

“There is hundreds of thousands of people on the beach,” Greater AC Chamber President Michael Chait said. “We are outside, we got lucky with the weather. It’s beautiful outside. These amazing brave men and women are flying over our heads.”

Acts from Golden Knights and Thunderbirds, to name a few, stunned the beachgoers.

Jacob Clarke and his cousin are in awe at the air stunts from the Geico Skytypers.

“It is awesome,” Jacob said. “Very, very, very loud, but really cool.”

The airshow comes as the Delta variant fuels COVID-19 cases in the state. There was a push to get vaccinated on the boardwalk.

Rowan University teamed up with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department to offer a free COVID-19 shot.

Mayor Marty Small is excited to see the city alive again.

“As I stated in the beginning of the year, 2021, Atlantic City is coming for everything that we lost to COVID,” Small said, “and I’m just happy that people are having fun, the boardwalk is crowded.”

There was a heavy police presence and medical personnel to keep everyone safe.