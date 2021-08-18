DOVER, Del. (CBS) — There’s a local connection to the fast-moving developments in Afghanistan. The Biden administration says it has assurances from the Taliban for the safe passage of Americans traveling to Kabul airport for evacuation.
But everyone is talking about this image.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials Provide Update On Anti-Violence Efforts Underway Citywide Philadelphia Weather: Widespread Downpours Likely Across Region With Marginal Risk Of Severe Weather
A U.S. Air Force C-17 evacuated 640 Afghan citizens on Sunday night.
Flight-tracking software shows the plane belongs to the 436th Airlift Wing, based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head By Stray Gunfire At Jerome Brown Playground In Tioga, Philadelphia Police Say
The evacuation mission runs until Aug. 31.