BREAKINGUS Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Delaware news, Dover Air Force Base

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — There’s a local connection to the fast-moving developments in Afghanistan. The Biden administration says it has assurances from the Taliban for the safe passage of Americans traveling to Kabul airport for evacuation.

But everyone is talking about this image.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials Provide Update On Anti-Violence Efforts Underway Citywide

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Widespread Downpours Likely Across Region With Marginal Risk Of Severe Weather

A U.S. Air Force C-17 evacuated 640 Afghan citizens on Sunday night.

Flight-tracking software shows the plane belongs to the 436th Airlift Wing, based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head By Stray Gunfire At Jerome Brown Playground In Tioga, Philadelphia Police Say

The evacuation mission runs until Aug. 31.