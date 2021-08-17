DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A sports junkie’s dream in Doylestown, not far from the City of Brotherly Love itself, is a blast from the past.
“If you look around here, you’re not going to find the midnight green, we focus in on the throwback stuff for, that’s what we try to hone in on,” owner Derrick Morgan said.READ MORE: Contentious Christopher Columbus Statue Allowed To Remain In South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza, Judge Rules
A Monkey’s Uncle is packed to the gills with Philadelphia sports history, whether it be hidden or front and center. Owned by Jeanell and Derrick Morgan, the store opened in 2010 with more than a love of sports in mind.
“Our son Braden was diagnosed with autism, and we knew we’re going to need an opportunity where we had flexibility to take him to therapies and things like that,” Derrick Morgan said.READ MORE: Former USGA Employee Robert Fryer Allegedly Embezzled More Than $3 Million In US Open Tickets
It’s a cause the Morgans care about deeply. Some of their super awesome employees have special needs.
Ever since sports fans have found the shop, they have rallied around the store and supported them through the pandemic.MORE NEWS: School District of Philadelphia Students Vaccinated At Philadelphia Zoo
For more information on A Monkey’s Uncle, watch the video above.