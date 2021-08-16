PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has teamed up with the Philadelphia Eagles for a sweet treat! Starting on Monday, you can scoop up a Swoop Shake in select Philadelphia Wawa stores.
The proceeds from the drink will go towards the annual Eagles Autism Challenge event.
The drink is made with vanilla soft-serve, mint flavor, whipped cream, and Eagles green sprinkles!
"Wawa is proud to expand on its annual support of the Eagles Autism Challenge by adding a new limited-edition specialty beverage that brings more awareness and funds to the important work the Eagles Autism Foundation is doing to support the autism community," said Alex Costabile, VP, Strategy, Wawa. "While the beverage is sure to satisfy ones' sweet tooth, we hope it provides our customers with even more satisfaction knowing that together, we are helping advance research and programming for individuals with autism."