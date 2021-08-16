Philadelphia Adding SEPTA-Only Lanes To Clear Up Center City Traffic Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some changes are coming to a couple of Center City’s most traveled streets. On Monday, the city started the construction of new traffic lanes that will only be for SEPTA buses.Haitian Tabernacle Of Philadelphia Working To Provide Relief After Devastating Earthquake In Haiti
It’s all part of an effort to clean up some of the traffic congestion around Center City.READ MORE: State Trooper, K-9 Injured In Pursuit That Ended In New Jersey Turnpike Altercation, Police Say
This only impacts the far right lanes on Market Street from 15th to 20th Streets, and JFK Boulevard between 15th and 19th Streets.MORE NEWS: Man Shoots Girlfriend In North Philly, Drives Her To Hospital Before Fleeing Scene, Police Say
SEPTA plans to see how this impacts traffic over the next year-and-a-half before deciding if it will add more lanes just for buses.