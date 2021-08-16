CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 27-year-old man shot his girlfriend in North Philadelphia Monday night. The woman was shot once in her left hand in a second-floor room on the 2700 block of Garnet Street.

The man then transferred her to Temple University Hospital in a black Subaru SUV before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The woman has been placed in stable condition but is being very uncooperative, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon has been located.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.