PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are trying to figure out what led up to a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened just after midnight Sunday inside a home on Judson Street.
Police say two men, 20 and 25 years old, were shot.
So was a woman in her 30s.
All three victims are stable at the hospital.
Police haven't released details on any possible arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.