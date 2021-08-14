PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a deadly and violent start to the weekend in Philadelphia with four people gunned down and six people wounded in shootings. There have been at least 333 homicides in the city thus far in 2021, more than a 25% increase from last year.

Police said a double shooting in Kensington on Saturday afternoon has left two men critically wounded. According to police, the shooting happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Authorities said a 31-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks and leg. Both victims were placed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Overnight, police said a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed and a 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a double shooting on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street in South Philadelphia. just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

In Southwest Philadelphia, a 46-year-old man was shot once in his chest, once in his arm and once in his foot in the parking lot of a RiteAid on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man was shot in the head and killed shortly after 3:20 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Just after 5 a.m. on the 5000 block of Wynnefield Avenue in West Philadelphia, investigators said a 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest in a gas station parking lot and later died at the hospital.

Police said two women were injured just before midnight on the 3300 block of North Uber Street in North Philadelphia. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was critically injured, while a 43-year-old woman was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

On the 1900 block of West Erie Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m., police said a 49-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police said there have been no arrests in any of the shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.