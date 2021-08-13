2 Women Hurt After Crash Involving SEPTA Bus, Minivan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Friday on Ogontz and West Nedro Avenues.Wawa Employee Stabs Man Who Jumped Over Counter In West Mount Airy, Police Say
Witnesses told Eyewitness News the minivan blew a red light before colliding with the bus.
Two women, 21 and 27 years old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
It’s not clear if they were on the bus or inside the minivan.
