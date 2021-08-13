CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Friday on Ogontz and West Nedro Avenues.

2 Women Hurt After Crash Involving SEPTA Bus, Minivan

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the minivan blew a red light before colliding with the bus.

Two women, 21 and 27 years old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear if they were on the bus or inside the minivan.

 

