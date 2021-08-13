CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department said goodbye to one of their own Friday night. Family, friends and brethren gathered at St. Stephen’s Orthodox Cathedral for Officer Vladimir Maleev’s funeral.

READ MORE: Businesses Across Philadelphia Region Facing Tensions As Mask Mandates Reintroduced

He was 39-years-old and a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

READ MORE: Philadelphians Look To Beat Oppressive Heat With Cold Brews And Air Conditioning

According to the 3rd Police District Advisory Council, Maleev lost his battle with COVID.

MORE NEWS: North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 14-Year-Old Boy To Hospital, Police Say

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Officer Maleev was an “excellent officer who displayed all of the characteristics that we see in our very best.”