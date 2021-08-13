PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department said goodbye to one of their own Friday night. Family, friends and brethren gathered at St. Stephen’s Orthodox Cathedral for Officer Vladimir Maleev’s funeral.Businesses Across Philadelphia Region Facing Tensions As Mask Mandates Reintroduced
He was 39-years-old and a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.READ MORE: Philadelphians Look To Beat Oppressive Heat With Cold Brews And Air Conditioning
According to the 3rd Police District Advisory Council, Maleev lost his battle with COVID.MORE NEWS: North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 14-Year-Old Boy To Hospital, Police Say
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Officer Maleev was an “excellent officer who displayed all of the characteristics that we see in our very best.”