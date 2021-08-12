PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia community is gathering to support peace in the streets as gun violence continues to plague city streets. The press conference will be in the city’s Nicetown section and is expected to begin at 11 a.m.
- What: Anti-violence press conference and rally in Nicetown
- Who: Nicetown Community Development Corporation, Honorable Cindy Bass, Philadelphia Police Department & Town Watch
- When: Thursday, Aug. 12
- Time: 11 a.m.
