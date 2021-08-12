HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf continues to urge Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He visited a vaccination clinic in Lancaster on Thursday morning and reminded people that the shots save lives.

“Get your shot, get the vaccine, it really works. It worked for Pennsylvania, it will work for your families, friends, and communities,” Wolf said.

About 64% of Pennsylvanians over age 18 are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania is announced new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. All employees in the Commonwealth who work in state health care and high-risk congregate facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7.

Anyone who is not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have learned that the COVID-19 virus thrives in settings where people live in close proximity such as congregate care,” Wolf said. “These individuals are often our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians who are unable to leave these facilities and rely on the direct care of the staff. We want our residents and their loved ones to have peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe. It is our responsibility to do our part to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Approximately 25,000 employees will be affected by this requirement. The facilities impacted by this include state hospitals, state homes for people with intellectual disabilities, veterans homes, community health centers and state correction institutions.

The commonwealth is offering an incentive for all vaccinated employees. An additional 7.5 or 8 hours of paid time off will be given to all vaccinated state employees under Wolf’s jurisdiction beginning Oct. 1.

Wolf’s administration is actively working with state employee unions to implement these policies.