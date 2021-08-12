MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Montgomery County are strongly considering new masking requirements. CBS3 has learned the new requirements could come as early as Thursday.

County officials have reportedly been watching the CDC data trends, which has been showing Montgomery County at “substantial” COVID-19 levels of transmissions.

If the data trend holds through Friday, then Montgomery County would have been at that level for two full weeks.

The county would then issue a universal indoor masking requirement for all county-owned businesses, along with a recommendation for the public to wear masks while indoors county-wide. Officials can only mandate procedures for county facilities.

If the county issues new masking guidelines on Thursday, they would become effective beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

Philadelphia announced new masking requirements on Wednesday.

Face coverings must be worn inside city businesses unless the business requires proof of vaccination for all of its employees and customers. Masks are also now required at all outdoor, unseated gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

For indoor dining, masks will be required unless the restaurant requires proof of vaccination for patrons and staff. There are no changes for outdoor dining, which can continue unrestricted.

