NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — National health system Trinity Health will require all staff and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID. This includes five of their hospitals in the Delaware Valley.
The health system announced Wednesday more than 117,000 employees will need to be vaccinated; any employee who does not get vaccinated and isn't formally exempt via religious or health reasons will be fired.
"Safety is a core value at Trinity Health; part of our mission as caregivers is to protect the people we serve," says James Woodward, President, and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. "Vaccination against COVID-19 is part of our multifaceted strategy to help stop the pandemic and protect our communities."
Trinity Health has five hospitals in the tri-state area: Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pennsylvania, Nazareth Hospital and PHMC Public Health Campus in Philadelphia, Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, and St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
To date, around 75 percent of Trinity Health employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The CDC says more than 331 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.
All Trinity Health employees, contractors, clinical staff, and colleagues must submit proof of vaccination by September 21.