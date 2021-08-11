PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mask changes in Philadelphia come as officials try to find new ways to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Eyewitness News talked to one of the owners who operates many of the ShopRites in the city, including the one at the Penrose Plaza Shopping Center.
She says its 2,300 employees are already required to wear masks inside and she prefers everyone one does.
“I just believe it’s always good to wear the mask,” Sandy Brown said. “So when I’m inside, I am wearing masks.”
ShopRite is also teaming up with the Philadelphia Health Department in another push to get more people vaccinated. Together they launched a mobile vaccination unit on Wednesday in its parking lot. The unit used to do testing. But now, as the Delta variant continues to surge, officials hope more people get that shot in their arm.
Eyewitness News was there as Garrett Hill of Southwest Philadelphia received his vaccine.
"I just don't want to take the chance," Hill said. "They said there's a new variant out right now and most likely when you get the shot you have a better chance of surviving it."
The mobile vaccination unit will be at the Penrose Plaza Shopping Center every Wednesday to provide free COVID vaccines.