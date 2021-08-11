PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has activated several measures to help people who are vulnerable during this dangerous heat. CBS3 was in South Philadelphia where a cooling center has been set up by the city.

The acting health commissioner says this could be the hottest week of the summer, so it’s important to stay cool. Some people may not have air conditioning in their homes, so finding a place to go is key.

That’s where the city’s cooling centers come in.

SEPTA has one of its cooling buses on the corner of South Broad and Snyder Avenue. It’s been rather slow so far Wednesday, but this is a location that usually gets a good number of people walking over to cool down.

This is the second heat health emergency issued this year. Libraries have also extended their hours to operate as cooling centers.

The city is also conducting outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

The health department suggests checking on some of the more vulnerable, including those with respiratory issues as well as older relatives, friends and neighbors.

Keep in mind, the city’s mask mandate is in effect. You will need to wear face coverings at any of the city’s cooling centers.

“The cooling bus is great,” Southwest Philly resident Lynn said. “It’s a needed service. Not everyone has AC and on a day like this a fan don’t do nothing, so the cooling bus is greatly appreciated.”

Another resident of South Philadelphia added that drinking a lot of water and staying hydrated is important.

“Staying hydrated if you’re out in the sun. The umbrella is not a bad idea or a hat or something because it’s brutal out here,” Cheryl Fassette said.

Feel-like temperatures will hit the triple digits in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon and it’s already heating up.

You definitely want to stay cool.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has activated its heatline. You can call 215-765-9040 until midnight Wednesday. It will be open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Friday it will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The following libraries are operating with extended hours on Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 13:

Frankford Library at 4634 Frankford Avenue – open until 7 p.m.

Haddington Library at 445 North 65th Street – open until 7 p.m.

Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue – open until 7 p.m.

Paschalville Library at 6942 Woodland Ave – open until 7 p.m.

Widener Library at 2808 West Lehigh Avenue – open until 7 p.m.

Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library at 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway – open until 8 p.m.

Fox Chase Library at 501 Rhawn Street – open until 8 p.m.

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library at 68 West Chelten Avenue – open until 8 p.m.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library at 125 South 52nd Street – open until 8 p.m.

West Oak Lane Library at 2000 East Washington Lane – open until 8 p.m.

Whitman Library at 200 Snyder Avenue – open until 8 p.m.

The city is also working with the Philadelphia Fire Department to make air-conditioned buses available for people to drop in to cool off. The buses will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13. Masking will be required on the buses.

The cooling buses will be located at the following locations:

Germantown and West Hunting Park Avenues

West Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues

South Broad Street and Snyder Avenue

Residents can also cool off at the Parks and Recreation spraygrounds. Click here to find a sprayground near you.