PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot nearly 20 times in Harrowgate Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of East Glenwood Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The department says the victim was shot 17 times throughout the body.
The man died at the hospital less than an hour later.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.