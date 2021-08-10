PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a North Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a mother and her young son critically injured.

A mother of two is currently on life support and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after what was supposed to be a leisurely walk to visit a friend and the nail salon.

In an area with little to no surveillance, Rebecca Malave and her son, Armani Negron, were run over by at least one vehicle.

“If you hit somebody with your vehicle you didn’t necessarily commit a crime. However, once you make that decision to leave you’ve decided to commit a crime,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Family members say the 37-year-old is on life support at Temple University Hospital, while her 3-year-old is in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

“They removed his skull and once the pressure and the swelling goes down then they’ll be able to put the skull back together and he’ll be going through intensive therapy,” said Lorrain Graulau, Malave’s sister.

The duo was hit at an underpass at Rising Sun Avenue and West Luzerne Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, about a block and half from their home.

“Someone has to know something. It was at 8 o’clock, it was still daylight outside. It’s a really busy avenue,” said Homi Malave, the victim’s brother.

While the search for the driver continues, family members want to send a heartfelt thank you to the person that blocked traffic while emergency services were en route, and the good samaritan that picked up 3-year-old Armani and rushed him to the hospital on his motorcycle.

“My nephew is a good 65, 70 pounds and he was able to carry this baby on a motorcycle and drive him all the way to Temple,” Graulau said.

This hit-and-run is yet another devastating blow to the family. The children’s father was gunned down last November during the overnight hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Police say Orlando Negron was shot once in the head on East Indiana Avenue. There’s still no arrest in that case.

“You’re gonna leave these children with no parents,” Graulau said.

Malave’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. No tip is too small.