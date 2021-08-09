GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A hole sits on the third base line at a Gloucester Township baseball field after vandalism ended with a trashcan on fire early Monday morning.
Video released from the Gloucester Township Police Department shows a group of teenagers intentionally burning the field, and running away when the flames started to grow.
Bill Fagan, who is the recreation supervisor, says the field is for the community, even for those who don’t get to play often or under normal circumstances.
"It's just disappointing to think these fields are for the kids, the community to use, especially Field of Dreams where kids play with disabilities," he says.
The fields aren’t used heavily right now, so repairs won’t disrupt any schedules. However, it’s hard to accept that a group would commit such a sad act in such an open space.
"Come down here, play soccer," Fagan says. "Throw the ball around. Don't light trash cans on fire."
Anyone with information should call police.