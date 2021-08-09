School District Of Philadelphia Begins 31-Stop 'Back-To-School Bus Tour'

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District kicked off its first “Back-to-School Bus Tour” on Monday morning. The bus made its first stop at the Jardel Recreation Center on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Street team ambassadors are bringing information directly to neighborhoods.

Parents can register their children, get back-to-school information, and pick up free school supplies.

Organizers will provide free state-required immunizations at four of the event sites.

The tour will make 31 stops from now until Friday, Aug. 27.

The first day of school in Philadelphia is Tuesday, Aug. 31.