Man Fighting For His Life After Shot In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2600 block of Glenwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday.1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Whitehall Township
Police found the victim shot in the chest.1 Killed After Car, Tractor-Trailer Collide On Route 130 In Cinnaminson Township
He’s in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence.MORE NEWS: Barrage Of Bullets In Center City Sends 3 Young Men To Hospital
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.