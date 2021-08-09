Man Fighting For His Life After Shot In North Philadelphia, Police Say

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2600 block of Glenwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police found the victim shot in the chest.

He’s in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.