WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — New video footage of a deadly crash in Whitehall Township has been released. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Route 22 Westbound between the North MacArthur Road and 15th Street exits.
Police say multiple cars were involved.READ MORE: Barrage Of Bullets In Center City Sends 3 Young Men To Hospital
Crews worked to free at least one person trapped inside a vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Jessica M. Rivera of Allentown.1 Killed After Car, Tractor-Trailer Collide On Route 130 In Cinnaminson Township
Rivera was the passenger in the vehicle. Police say the car veered off the roadway and hit the concrete base of a utility pole.
Another person was rushed to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Man Fighting For His Life After Shot In North Philadelphia, Police Say
Authorities closed all lanes to investigate.