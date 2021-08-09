1 Killed In Hamilton Township House Fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person has died following a house fire in Hamilton Township. Flames broke out on Lenox Avenue early Monday morning.
There is significant damage to the roof.READ MORE: Barrage Of Bullets In Center City Sends 3 Young Men To Hospital School District Of Philadelphia Begins 31-Stop 'Back-To-School Bus Tour'
No word on what sparked the blaze.MORE NEWS: Water Main Break In Ambler Leaves Several Residents Without Water
The incident remains under investigation.