1 Killed In Hamilton Township House Fire

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hamilton Township news, Local

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J.  (CBS) – At least one person has died following a house fire in Hamilton Township. Flames broke out on Lenox Avenue early Monday morning.

There is significant damage to the roof.

No word on what sparked the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation.