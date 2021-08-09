PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Carter Hart to a 3-year contract extension. The deal locks up Hart in Philadelphia through the 2023-24 NHL season and is worth $3.979 million.
The Flyers drafted Hart 48th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.
In the 2020-21 season, Hart started in 25 of his 27 appearances. He had a 9-11-5 record with a 3.67 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.
He’s posted a 49-37-9 record with two shutouts and a 2.88 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 101 games over the last three seasons.
OFFICIAL: Philly got Hart. https://t.co/1N2uUSGj8Q
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 9, 2021

Hart became the second-youngest goaltender in Flyers history to appear in a game during his rookie season in 2018-19. He also became the youngest Flyers’ goalie to win a game.