PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spikes in COVID-19 infections had the Eagles taking extra safety measures as they welcomed back fans to Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday night. There were plenty of masks and sanitizer at the teams first of two public practices.
This is the first open practice since 2019 and the fans Eyewitness News talked to were eager to put on their Eagles green and get back to watch the Birds live.READ MORE: North Philly Native Dawn Staley Leads USA Women's Basketball To 7th-Consecutive Gold Medal, Won't Coach Team At Paris Olympics
READ MORE: Man Dies After Losing Control Of Motorcycle, Striking Car Head On In East Falls: Police
We missed you, #EaglesEverywhere!#EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/lucvELY7Ze
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 9, 2021
Before the gates even opened, fans lined up outside the Linc patiently waiting to see their team in action.
Tickets to practice were just $10 and all proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.
The next open practice is on Aug. 20.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Unbearable Week Of Scorching Temperatures Ahead For Delaware Valley
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL REPORT.