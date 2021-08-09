CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alicia Roberts
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spikes in COVID-19 infections had the Eagles taking extra safety measures as they welcomed back fans to Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday night. There were plenty of masks and sanitizer at the teams first of two public practices.

This is the first open practice since 2019 and the fans Eyewitness News talked to were eager to put on their Eagles green and get back to watch the Birds live.

Before the gates even opened, fans lined up outside the Linc patiently waiting to see their team in action.

Tickets to practice were just $10 and all proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The next open practice is on Aug. 20.

Alicia Roberts