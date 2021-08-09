CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen plans to hold a parade Tuesday to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot.
In addition to regular parade elements, like the Camden High School marching band and a Mr. Softee truck, there will be mobile vaccination vehicles.
According to the mayor's office, around 59% of adult residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine. That's a 5% increase over the past four weeks.
Officials hope the parade will quell some people’s fears and worries over getting the shot.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty in the community regarding these vaccines, and the commissioner board, the county health department, and our partners are hitting the streets every day to correct the misinformation that's spreading rampantly online and in some social circles," said County Commissioner Al Dyer.
The parade starts Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 12:15 p.m., beginning at 1700 South 9th Street.