16-Year-Old Shot In Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Neilson Street.
Police say the teenager was shot twice in the back. He is in stable condition.READ MORE: Music, Food, 'Great Atmosphere' Fill Mann Center For HoagieNation After COVID Forced Year Without Live Performances
READ MORE: 2 Men Hospitalized After Double Shooting In West Philadelphia, Police Say
Investigators also say a bullet went through the window of a nearby rowhome.
No one inside was hurt.MORE NEWS: 18-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Chest In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
No arrests have been made.