PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after an accident involving a motorcycle on Kelly Drive Sunday afternoon. The crash happened right near Hunting Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Police say one person had to go to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Video shows some major damage to the motorcycle and another car.
Kelly Drive is currently shut down in both directions.
There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.
