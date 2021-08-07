PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community held a memorial Saturday for the victims of a fire that killed two people in their Chestnut Street home earlier this week. Balloons flew high into the sky to remember Reggie and Rolanda Mclaughlin, who were siblings both in their 50s.

“Brother and sister,” said Reggie’s son, Michael Brown said. “Biggest, sweetest people. They lived together on Chestnut Street for many years.”

On Aug. 2, they were killed in a fire at their West Philadelphia home. The stubborn flames quickly spread to neighboring homes as well.

The Red Cross says they are now assisting four families.

“It’s a sad situation, but oftentimes sad situations bring unity,” Community Pastor William Brownlee Sr. said.

And united they stand.

The family and community rallied together in times of tragedy. They bowed their head in prayer and shared memories to lift their spirits.

“They are devastated and so am I,” family member Ann Davis said. “We are numb, numb about it. “

Brown says his dad always welcomed people with open arms.

“He never turned his back on anybody,” Brown said.

And what about his sister Rolanda?

“She had a heart of gold,” he added.

The community vowing to stick together and lift each other up after the sudden loss.

“We help each other,” Davis said .“I think it’s a wonderful outpouring I am overwhelmed with the support and the love.”

The fire is still under investigation at this time.