PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Delta variant surges, the Philadelphia Eagles are working to keep fans safe when they return to Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles say last season was difficult to not have the Linc full of fans.

Now, Eagles nation is ready to see the Birds in action.

Eagles fans can’t hold back their excitement for the doors to Lincoln Financial Field to reopen Sunday for a public practice.

“We bleed green over here. Bird gang,” Jaquan Bryant said.

Sunday’s practice will be the largest crowd the Linc has seen since the 2019 season.

“This building, when it was built in 2003, it was built to house fans,” said Eagles Director of Fan Experience Norman Vossschulte.

Vossschulte says as COVID lingers, a lot of thought was put into making the Linc ready for fans to return.

“Our health and safety is of number one importance to us, and that’s why we created what we call a ‘know before you go’ guideline,” Vossschulte said.

Unvaccinated fans are urged to wear face coverings at all times. And in enclosed areas, everyone is asked to wear masks.

The Eagles are also implementing 100% mobile ticketing, plus cashless payment options at concession stands are available.

Fans Eyewitness News talked to are looking forward to watching their Birds fly here in-person, Delta variant or not.

“There’s always concerns but if we keep our masks and do what we’re supposed to, then we should be fine,” fan Nicey Prince said.

“We kind of want to shout to our fans: be an Eagle! When you come here, do your part,” Vossschulte said.

For now, Lincoln Financial Field is still welcoming fans at full capacity for the season.