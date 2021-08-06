CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — On Friday, healthcare professionals at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, got a show of appreciation. A contingent of U.S. Navy Seals and representatives from the GI Go Fund performed a 100 push-up “Seals Salute” to honor the Cooper COVID-19, response team.
"Throughout this COVID crisis, I can only imagine what it is like to be you all," Bob Newman, a retired Navy Seal, said. "To have to be super adaptive, operate in the unknown, that alone makes you a hero. That makes you superhuman."
Cooper was one of two hospitals in New Jersey to receive the special naval salute.
A team of seals will be among those taking part in a swim across the Hudson River in New York to honor military veterans and their families who died during 9/11.