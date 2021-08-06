PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Amazon Fresh store opened in Warrington, Bucks County on Thursday. It’s the first Amazon Fresh in Pennsylvania, which the company describes as a “low price grocery store.”

“We’re excited to begin serving the Warrington community and to welcome customers into our doors today,” said Ron Marra, store manager at the new Warrington Amazon Fresh grocery store, in a release. “Customers shopping at the store will find low prices, a broad selection of high-quality food and convenient, innovative shopping features. I’m also proud that this store has created hundreds of good jobs with benefits locally.”

The store offers free, same-day delivery and pickup for Amazon Prime members. It also uses Amazon Dash Cart, the high-tech carts that allow customers to skip the check-out line.

And if you can’t find an item in the store, don’t worry. Alexa can help customers manage their shopping lists and navigate the aisles.

Below are more details about the store:

Amazon Fresh Store in Warrington

– Address: 389 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976

– Store Hours: 7:00am – 10:00pm ET daily

– Square Footage: Approximately 35,000 square feet

– Selection: Amazon Fresh has a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat and seafood, as well as a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store every day —from fresh-baked bread and made-to-order pizzas, to rotisserie chickens and hot sandwiches like our brisket panini. We offer 365 by Whole Foods Market organics, plus national brands like Coca-Cola and Kraft Mac and Cheese; local brands like Yuengling, Victory Brewing Company, La Colombe Coffee Roasters and Unique Pretzels; regional favorites like Duke’s Mayo, Ellenos Yogurt and Boston Chowda; and new Amazon exclusive brands like Aplenty, Fresh and Cursive.

– Low Prices: Customers will find low-priced items available to shop every day—including $0.15 cent bananas; $0.89 cent freshly baked bread; $1.79 freshly baked pizza slices; and $4.97 rotisserie chickens. As we open our doors, we’ll also offer deals on a variety of items across our aisles like $2.69 for a 12-pack of Coca-Cola, buy one get one free Lay’s chips (7.5-8 oz.), 50% off Aplenty products, Fresh brand chicken boneless chicken thighs for $2.29/pound, and $11.99 12-packs of Yuengling Lager. All deals can be found here.