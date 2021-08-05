WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Burlington County have charged a man accused of breaking into his elderly neighbors’ home and assaulting them before stealing their car. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office charged 44-year-old Rhys Lershe, of the 100 block of Winstead Drive, with burglary, aggravated assault (2 counts), robbery, endangering an injured victim, theft of a motor vehicle, and terroristic threats.
Lershe was arrested Wednesday night in Millville. He was apprehended without incident and was found in possession of the stolen Kia Optima that was reported stolen from the victim’s residence.READ MORE: Scratch-Off Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Montgomery County
Investigators say Lershe entered the victims’ residence through a bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima and assaulted the couple before leaving in their vehicle.
The couple reportedly called the police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the assault.READ MORE: 4 People Shot In Drive-By Shooting During Sidewalk Sale In North Philadelphia, Police Say
The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Lershe was processed and transported to Burlington County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting his first appearance in court.MORE NEWS: COVID In Delaware: Gov. John Carney Considering If State Can Require Universal Masking In Schools
An investigation is ongoing.