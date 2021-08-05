HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy is set to announce a mask requirement for all K-12 students Friday, a decision that comes as the Garden State sees a rise in COVID cases. That spike is fueled by the Delta variant.

Despite the sharp increase in cases, business across New Jersey is booming, including the restaurants in Haddonfield. PJ Whelihan’s bar manager, Edward Davis, says they’re keeping a close eye on the CDC guidelines.

“It’s definitely a concern obviously, we want everyone to the safe and our staff to be safe.” he says.

He says there is no shortage of customers coming in, and he hopes it stays that way. Customers that spoke with CBS say they were more comfortable sitting outside.

“We felt since we have a little one that is not vaccinated and numbers were up, outside was a better option,” Craig Savidge of Collinswood told Eyewitness News.

The staff has noticed a shift in customer precautions as well.

Sever Rachel Garofalo says, “With the numbers going up a little bit right now. I have been noticing people wearing their masks and trying to sit outside.”

Gov. Murphy’s announcement is expected to happen Friday afternoon while at a Middlesex elementary school