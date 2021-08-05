HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – A 450-pound baby elephant got a ride through part of Camden County on Thursday morning. But it’s only a sculpture! Chopper 3 was over Haddonfield, where the sculpture got an escort on Kings Highway from the PATCO station to its new home at the Children’s Sculpture Zoo.Scratch-Off Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Montgomery County
The 54-inch tall sculpture, which was crafted in China, is modeled after Ndotto, a real-life orphaned baby elephant found in Kenya.
This is one is of three life-size sculptures of Ndotto.
The other two are in New York and London.