By CBS3 Staff
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – A 450-pound baby elephant got a ride through part of Camden County on Thursday morning. But it’s only a sculpture! Chopper 3 was over Haddonfield, where the sculpture got an escort on Kings Highway from the PATCO station to its new home at the Children’s Sculpture Zoo.

The 54-inch tall sculpture, which was crafted in China, is modeled after Ndotto, a real-life orphaned baby elephant found in Kenya.

This is one is of three life-size sculptures of Ndotto.

The other two are in New York and London.