CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An investigation is underway after a fatal police-involved shooting in Montgomery County. Officers were called to Plymouth Garden Apartments in Plymouth Township at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an armed subject.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man armed with a handgun and a woman outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man reportedly did not comply with officers’ commands and was shot when he pointed the gun at them.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Eagles Players Speak To Media Following Training Camp Practice
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Police say the woman suffering from stab wounds was the man’s mother. She was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition.READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Zummo Bike Donating Refurbished Bikes To Montgomery County Kids For Seven Years Strong
County detectives were called to investigate, as is the protocol in officer-involved shootings, authorities said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.MORE NEWS: Only Part Of MLK Drive Will Reopen To Vehicles On Wednesday Due To Bridge Repairs
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.