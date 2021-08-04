PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children in the Philadelphia School District who are not up-to-date on their routine immunizations are getting some opportunities to catch up. The School District of Philadelphia has partnered with Delaware Valley Community Health to hold immunization clinics.
Superintendent Dr. William Hite said about 19,000 school children are at risk of not being allowed to attend school, if they don’t catch up on their shots by Aug. 31, when classes begin.
Delaware Valley Community Health will provide free school-required immunizations to students.
Students attending the Philadelphia Virtual Academy must also get the required vaccinations.