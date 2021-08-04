UNION CITY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Wednesday morning, allocating $750 million for eviction prevention and utility assistance.
“As New Jersey has done throughout the pandemic, we are not going to shrink away from our opportunity to show a better way forward, a fair and stable way forward. A way forward that is fair, not just to renters but also to their landlords. The overwhelming majority of whom are good people who care deeply about those they house but who also need economic relief,” Murphy said.
The governor signed the legislation in Union City, Hudson County.