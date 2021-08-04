WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — A Millsboro man accused of possessing four homemade bombs and an AK-47 with an altered serial number is facing federal charges, according to prosecutors in Delaware.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment Tuesday charging Job Gillette, 23, with four counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and one count each of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm with an altered or obliterated serial number. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Gillette, who was prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of an AK-47 rifle with an altered serial number, one improvised incendiary device and parts to assemble three more.

Gillette was stock-piling dangerous explosive materials and an alert from a citizen helped avert a potentially hazardous situation, Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office said in a statement. Delaware is safer because law enforcement ensured that the homemade bombs were never used, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a statement.

“You so often hear us say, ‘if you see something, say something’ that’s exactly what happened in this case and because of that citizen alert we averted a potentially hazardous situation,” Sobocinski said. “According to this indictment, Mr. Gillette was stock-piling dangerous explosive materials and possessed an illegally acquired AK-47. We are fortunate, through swift law enforcement action, that no one was hurt. The FBI would like to highlight the assistance of our federal, state and local partners who stand ready to identify, disrupt, and dismantle any plans to inflict harm on our communities.”

If convicted, Gillette faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for each of the first five counts and five years in prison for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

