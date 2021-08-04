NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean City youth wrestling coach faces child pornography charges after he shared and received pornographic pictures and videos over the internet, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office of New Jersey.
Alec Donovan, 24, of Brick, New Jersey, is charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond.
According to a complaint, Donovan sent three videos containing images of child sexual abuse between January 2021 and March 2021. Donovan also received two similar videos. The documents say he used a "web-based messaging application" to exchange these videos.
Donovan used the same app to talk to minors and request nude photographs; he also tried to sell the minors nude photographs, the complaint says.
The minimum penalty is five years in prison. The possible maximum penalty is 20 years, along with a $250,000 fine.