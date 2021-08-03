UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — In a move that may be a first of its kind in the Philadelphia area, the Upper Merion School District voted unanimously to approve a plan requiring that all teachers and staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get routinely tested for the virus.
This comes as the district prepares to welcome back its nearly 5,000 students in the fall.READ MORE: COVID In PA: No New Restrictions In Philadelphia As COVID-19 Cases Rising, But 'Nothing Is Off The Table'
Board members stopped short of calling the action a mandate, but teachers and staff would have to show proof of vaccination. If not, they will have to submit to COVID-19 testing twice a week and wear a mask.READ MORE: Report: Sixers Sign Center Andre Drummond To 1-Year Deal
The bold move could set a precedent for other school districts grappling with ways to safely bring students and staff back into in-person learning in the fall amid rising COVID cases among the unvaccinated.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite doubled down on masking requirements for students and staff, but he says at this point they’ve been advised that legally they can’t impose a vaccine requirement for staff.MORE NEWS: CDC Says There's 'Substantial' Level Of COVID-19 Transmission In Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey Region
Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly, and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.