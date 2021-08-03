PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NBA Free Agency began Monday and the Sixers aren’t wasting any time. Free-agent center Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Out of NOWHERE the Sixers have signed Andre Drummond to a one-year deal, according to @wojespn — god I love surprises,” CBS3’s Pat Gallen tweeted.

Out of NOWHERE the Sixers have signed Andre Drummond to a one year deal according to @wojespn — god I love surprises! — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 3, 2021

The Sixers needed a center to back up Joel Embiid after free-agent Dwight Howard signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Drummond is entering his 10th year in the NBA.

He averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists during the 2021 season where he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pairing of Embiid and Drummond could be interesting as the pair have not always gotten along. CBSSports’ Michael Kaskey-Blomain brought up a tweet from Joel Embiid in 2018 talking about owning real estate in Drummond’s head.

“I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more #bum #TheProcess,” Embiid tweeted in 2018.

Andre Drummond backing up Joel Embiid will be something. https://t.co/1dScDotojz — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) August 3, 2021

NBA Free Agency began on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest Sixers news.