By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. men’s basketball team will play Australia in the Olympic semifinals. Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle had 12 points and 5 rebounds in Australia’s quarterfinals 97-59 victory over Argentina.

Australia beat the Americans in an exhibition last month but is 0-15 all-time against the U.S. in Olympic or World Cup matchups.

That said, the Boomers’ confidence right now is obvious.

“We’ve put ourselves in a really good position,” Australia’s Dante Exum said.

The U.S. and Australia will face off for a chance to play for the gold medal on Thursday, Aug. 5.

