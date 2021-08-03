PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. men’s basketball team will play Australia in the Olympic semifinals. Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle had 12 points and 5 rebounds in Australia’s quarterfinals 97-59 victory over Argentina.
semi-finals bound.@MatisseThybulle tallies 12 points, 5 rebounds & 3 steals as Australia advances 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WZcb8TafsmREAD MORE: COVID In PA: No New Restrictions In Philadelphia As COVID-19 Cases Rising, But 'Nothing Is Off The Table'
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 3, 2021
Australia beat the Americans in an exhibition last month but is 0-15 all-time against the U.S. in Olympic or World Cup matchups.READ MORE: Upper Merion School District: Teachers, Staff Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Routinely Get Tested
That said, the Boomers’ confidence right now is obvious.
“We’ve put ourselves in a really good position,” Australia’s Dante Exum said.
The U.S. and Australia will face off for a chance to play for the gold medal on Thursday, Aug. 5.MORE NEWS: Report: Sixers Sign Center Andre Drummond To 1-Year Deal
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)