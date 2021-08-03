PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hunting Park that left a woman injured and a driver badly shaken. It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of Old York Road on Tuesday.Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Princeton University's Theological Seminary Library
Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot while crossing the street.READ MORE: CDC Says There's 'Substantial' Level Of COVID-19 Transmission In Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey Region
She’s in stable condition.
An SUV in the area was also struck by gunfire, the driver was not hit, but was left badly shaken by the incident.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Rush To Battle Fire In Abandoned Warehouse In Trenton
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.