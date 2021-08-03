TOKYO (CBS) — History at the Olympic Games in Toyko! Athing Mu, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, has become the first American woman to win the Gold Medal in the 800m race since the 1968 Mexico City Games.
Mu, 19, dominated the race being the only runner coming down the final sprint to not be near any of her opponents.
With Mu’s convincing Gold Medal performance, the USA now has (as of this writing) 24 Gold Medals. Which is second place to China’s 32 Gold Medals and in front of third-place host country Japan’s 19 Gold Medals.
The Trenton faithful brought the cheers.
Making Team USA extremely proud with Mu and Raevyn Rogers — who placed third for Bronze– performances.
