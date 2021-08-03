PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Act Up Philadelphia and other activist groups are accusing the Philadelphia Police Department of violently interrupting a protest in front of the mayor’s home last month. The protest happened on July 27.

Activists set up a barbeque outside of Mayor Jim Kenney’s home.

One organizer who was there said they were met by what they called “overzealous civil affairs folks.”

At the time, organizers said a police officer pushed a protester.

Activists said police handled their peaceful protest with violence.

“Four members were taken to the hospital to seek care for injuries they received. Two members were taken into police custody,” one said.

“Those lives weren’t important enough for the mayor to do anything about it,” another said.

Philadelphia Police said Tuesday two protesters were arrested for “assault on police.” They say some protesters struck officers.

One sergeant suffered a hand injury and was taken to Jefferson.