PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a regatta that is invitation only, and only the best teams in the world have a chance to compete. This year, that includes a team from St. Joseph’s Prep. Eyewitness News caught up with the talented group before it hopped on a plane and headed overseas.

While many of their peers are enjoying summer vacation, the St. Joe’s Prep varsity eight is still grinding.

On this day, they’re getting in one last workout on the Schuylkill River before the hard work hopefully pays off.

Come next week, the Prep will compete across the pond in the world’s oldest regatta called the Henley Royal Regatta on the River Thames in England.

“There is nothing more prestigious than Henley with the exception of the Olympic Games,” head rowing coach John Fife said.

“It’s completely lined with spectators,” Tommy Schrieber, a graduated senior, said. “It’s really, really cool.”

And this squad likes its chances.

“This is the best Prep crew that has ever been,” graduated senior Chris Weiss said.

“I think this crew is phenomenal,” Schrieber said.

Schrieber was on the team that competed at Henley two years ago, but that team eventually came up just short.

“We weren’t as fast. We went out in the quarterfinals,” Schrieber said.

So, Schrieber and his boys now have something to prove.

“We’ve been training for his since we’ve been freshmen. So, we’re ready to go,” Weiss said.

St. Joe’s has only claimed the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup, as it’s known, once in school history.

And that was more than two decades ago.

This team, though, is poised to bring home the hardware. They’re reigning national champions, an unusual feat for a high school team.

“That regatta is dominated by clubs that can draw from regions, not just one school,” Fife said. “This crew is undefeated. They haven’t lost a race all year.”

Beating the best rowers in the world would now cap off an already historic year, much of it spent training alone during the pandemic.

“It’s such a team sport. Doing it alone just really discourages you,” Schrieber said. “That’s how impressive it is that we came out of quarantine and the pandemic so strong.”

“We’re the best in the country, and we’re ready to take it over there,” Weiss said.

The next time you see this team rowing, they’ll be on the River Thames. Racing starts on Aug. 11.