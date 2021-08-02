PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Low-interest loans are now available for victims of flooding in our area. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request, making financial aid available.
Severe storms caused flooding on July 12.
Residents of Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties are eligible to apply and the funds aren’t limited to business owners.
The SBA will open Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties to provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply.
The Bucks County location is at the Lower Bucks Government Services Center, located at 7321 Falls Road, in Levittown. It’s tentative hours of operation are:
- Monday, Aug. 2: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Tuesday – Friday, Aug. 3 – Aug. 6: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Saturday, Aug. 7: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (This is the only Saturday)
- Sunday, Aug. 8: CLOSED
- Monday – Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 11: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, Aug. 12 – 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
The Philadelphia location will be at the Katharine Drexel Library, located at 11099 Knights Road. It's tentative hours of operation are:
- Monday, Aug. 2: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Tuesday – Friday, Aug. 3 – Aug. 6: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday, Aug. 7: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (This is the only Saturday)
- Sunday, Aug. 8: CLOSED
- Monday – Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 11: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Thursday, Aug. 12 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.