PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two elderly people were killed in a multi-home fire in West Philadelphia Monday evening. Police say they received several 911 calls about five homes on fire on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street around 5:25 p.m.
Police say an elderly woman was found in a second-floor bedroom of a home, and an elderly man was found on the first floor. Both were pronounced dead.
An 11-year-old boy was transported to Jefferson Hospital for smoke inhalation and a cut to his left foot.
A 28-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Both she and the boy are in stable condition, according to police.
There is no word at this time on what started the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting four families affected by the fire.